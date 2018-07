The exterior of the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen under construction during a media briefing in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, almost half of 36-month construction period. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is seen under construction during media briefing in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, almost half of 36-month construction period. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan Sport Council's Yukio Komatsu explains operations for building the roof of the main stadium of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a media briefing in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Construction work for the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, the organizers claimed on Wednesday during a media tour of the games village under construction.

A little more than two years are left before the next Summer Olympics, set to begin on Aug. 24, 2020.