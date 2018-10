Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (R) makes a touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (L) in the second quarter of their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks laughs at Super Bowl LII Opening Night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CRAIG LASSIG

Los Angeles Rams' receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp were on track Friday to clear the concussion protocol before the start of the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium, NFL.com reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay said doctors could give both players a final clearance on Saturday.