A seminar about the tournament in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Jan, 22, 2019 EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

The general secretary of the Conmebol, José Astigarraga (left), and the president of the Organizing Council of the Copa América 2019, Fernando Sarney (right), participate in a seminar about the tournament in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Jan, 22, 2019 EPA-EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

The draw for the 2019 Copa America will take place later this week in Rio de Janeiro, where a special ceremony will take place to select the groups for the 12-team tournament.

The 46th Copa America will be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7, returning to the South American nation after a 30-year absence.