Brazilian national soccer team coach Tite (L) shouts instructions to his players during the Copa America Group A match against Peru at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Whitaker

Argentine national soccer team coach Lionel Scaloni gives instructions to players during the Copa America Group B match against Qatar played on June 23, 2019, at Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastiao Moreira

The 2019 Copa America will offer soccer fans a blockbuster match this week when Brazil and Argentina clash in the semifinals of the regional tournament.

The two squads are scheduled to take the field on Tuesday at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, where both South American powerhouses will be seeking redemption after coming up short at the 2018 World Cup.