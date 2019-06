Brazil's head coach Tite (C-R) speaks with players during a training session at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 June 2019. EPA/Paulo Whitaker

Argentina national soccer team players take part in a training session at Barradao stadium in Salvador, Brazil, 11 June 2019. EPA/Joedson Alves

The Copa America Brazilian team has an estimated market value of 956.5 million euros, making it the most valuable participant in the 2019 tournament.

The side is worth more than 100 times that of Bolivia, the cheapest contender, which has an estimated overall value of 8.35 million.