If fans are the beating heart of soccer, the 2019 Copa America as a slow pulse as its stadium looked nearly empty over the course of the first few days of the tournament, something that shows the limited interest the Brazilians have in the event.

The indifference looks even starker when compared with the 2016 Copa America Centenario, which broke the tournament’s fans attendance record with an average of 46,373 people cheering for their favorite teams in stadiums across the United States.