After the latest Argentine soccer season, when five teams qualified for the Copa Libertadores, several important clubs are aspiring to win the Copa Argentina so that they won't remain on the sidelines for the biggest tourney in South America in 2019.

Boca Juniors (the champions in the Superliga 2017/18), Godoy Cruz (runner-up), San Lorenzo (which came in third), Huracan (fourth) and Talleres de Cordoba (fifth) are the only teams with a guaranteed berth in the Libertadores contest.