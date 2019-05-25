Valencia CF soccer team's fans (L) and FC Barcelona's fans (R) go for a walk ahead of the King's Cup final match against FC Barcelona, in Seville, southern Spain, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Jose Manuel Vidal

Several Valencia CF's fans holds a replica of the Copa del Rey trophy in the fan zone ahead of the King's Cup final match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona in Seville, southern Spain, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

The 2018/2019 soccer season in Spain is to come to an end later on Saturday at the Benito Villamarín stadium, venue of the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Valencia, whose fans got involved in a festive battle in Seville hours before the match gets underway.

Both Barcelona and Valencia had a shot at European glory but the Catalans were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this month while Valencia suffered a similar fate in the Europa League, meaning the domestic cup, the Copa del Rey, brings the season to an earlier than usual close for fans of Spanish soccer.