Archive photo of sept. 19, 2018 of the Boca Juniors fans at a match against Cruzeiro for the Copa Libertadores at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The upcoming final of the Copa Libertadores - South America's premier club soccer competition - will feature a matchup of iconic Buenos Aires clubs whose colorful nicknames are a part of their long-standing rivalry.

Saturday's first leg between Boca Juniors and River Plate can be said to pit the Xeneizes (Genoese) against the Millonarios (Millionaires), but also the Bosteros (Manure Handlers) against the Gallinas (Hens or Cowards)