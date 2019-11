President of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) Alejandro Dominguez speaks during a press conference in Luque, Paraguay, Nov. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NATHALIA AGUILAR

Presidents of the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP, Chile), Sebastian Moreno (L), of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim (2-L), of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Rogerio Caboclo (C), of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Dominguez (3-R), of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia (2-R) and River Plate, Rodolfo D'Onofrio (R), take part in a press conference in Luque, Paraguay, Nov. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NATHALIA AGUILAR

The Copa Libertadores 2019 final between Brazil's Flamengo and Argentina's River Plate on Nov. 23 will be moved to Monumental Stadium in Lima due to unrest in Chile, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) announced on Tuesday.

The stadium has a seating capacity of around 80,000, and the match will kick off at 8pm local time (03:00 GMT), according to Conmebol. EFE-EPA