River Plate fans gather at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pablo Ramon

A Boca Juniors fan sings under the rain at La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Juniors fans take shelter from the rain at the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The first leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires arch-rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate has been suspended due to heavy rains in the Argentine capital, soccer officials said Saturday.

"The game is suspended until tomorrow at 4 pm for reasons of force majeure," Conmebol, South American soccer's governing body, announced on Twitter.