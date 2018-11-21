Juan Sebastian Veron (second from right) takes part in a victory celebration in La Plata, Argentina, on July 16, 2009, after his team, Argentine club Estudiantes, won the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament. Alongside him is his father Juan Ramon (second from left), who starred for that club in the 1960s and early 1970s and won three Copa Libertadores titles. The Verons are the most successful father-and-son duo in Copa Libertadores history in terms of titles won. EPA-EFE/Javier Brusco/File