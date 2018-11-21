Three days before the champion of the 59th Copa Libertadores is crowned (Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate are tied 2-2 after the Nov. 11 first leg), we look back at some of the standouts and record-holders from South America's premier club soccer competition.
Juan Sebastian Veron (second from right) takes part in a victory celebration in La Plata, Argentina, on July 16, 2009, after his team, Argentine club Estudiantes, won the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament. Alongside him is his father Juan Ramon (second from left), who starred for that club in the 1960s and early 1970s and won three Copa Libertadores titles. The Verons are the most successful father-and-son duo in Copa Libertadores history in terms of titles won. EPA-EFE/Javier Brusco/File
Bolivian forward Marcelo Moreno (left) celebrates after scoring a goal for Brazilian club Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on March 4, 2008, against Venezuelan side Caracas in the second phase of that year's Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament. That year, Moreno became the first Bolivian to be lead a Copa Libertadores tournament in goals scored. EPA-EFE/ Marcus Desimoni/File