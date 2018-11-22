Two days before the champion of the 59th Copa Libertadores is crowned (Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate are tied 2-2 after the Nov. 11 first leg), we look back at some of the records, highlights and stories from South America's premier club soccer competition.
Daniel Onega (center) takes part in a Copa Libertadores draw ceremony on Dec. 2, 2004, in Asuncion, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo
Carlos Bilardo, general manager of Argentina's national soccer team, gives a press conference in San Salvador. EPA-EFE/Roberto Escobar