Bahia's Elton (L) celebrates scoring a goal against Bolivia's Blooming in the Copa Sudamericana match played on May 23, 2018, at Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Casaes

The second phase of the Copa Sudamericana, in which 22 teams that advanced from the initial round and 10 clubs eliminated from the Copa Libertadores are competing, will resume play on July 17, the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) said.

The final of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club soccer tournament, will take place Dec. 5-12, Conmebol officials said during the draw Monday at the body's offices in Luque, a city located outside Asuncion.