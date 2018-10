Latvia's Ernests Gulbis in action during his first round match against Jack Sock of the US at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Holland's Robin Haase returns a ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first round match against France's Jeremy Chardy at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, October 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns a ball to Holland's Robin Haase during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, 24 October 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Romanian Marius Copil eliminated Croatian Marin Cilic, the third seeded, from the Basel Swiss Indoor tournament on Wednesday. Copil closed the game in one hour and 51 minutes 7-5 and 7-6 (2) and will face American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, who eliminated Swiss Henri Laaksonen 6-2 and 7-5.

For his part, German Alexander Zverev, the second seed, won against Dutch Robin Haase 6-4 and 7-5 and will now face in the second round the Australian Alexei Popyrin.