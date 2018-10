Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his semi-final match against Marius Copil of Romania at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Wey

Marius Copil of Romania reacts during his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Wey

Romania's Marius Copil on Saturday overcame a late revival to oust second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 and reach the Swiss Indoors final.

The current world No. 93 became the first qualifier to reach the championship match at the Basel-based tournament in over a decade.