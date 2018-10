Lionel Messi from Argentina runs for the ball on Oct. 5, 2017, in a match on the road towards the World Cup 2018 in Rusia between Argentina and Peru at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA- EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentine provinces of Cordoba and Mendoza will host the friendlies between Argentina and Mexico on Nov. 16 and Nov. 20, the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) said.

Mexico will play Argentina on Nov. 16 at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, a province in central Argentina.