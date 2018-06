Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain waves after quitting the game because of an injury during his semi final match against Borna Coric from Croatia at the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain reacts after picking up an injury during his semi final match against Borna Coric from Croatia at the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borna Coric from Croatia in action during his semi final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Croatia's Borna Coric on Saturday advanced into the Halle Open final after his Spanish opponent Roberto Bautista Agut was forced to withdraw due to physical issues.

Bautista, the fourth seed, was leading 3-2 in the first set after 23 minutes of competition when he decided to withdraw after consulting the tournament physiotherapist.