Borna Coric from Croatia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer from Switzerland in the final match of the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle (Westphalia), Germany, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borna Coric (R) from Croatia poses with his trophy after defeating Roger Federer (L) from Switzerland in the final match of the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle (Westphalia), Germany, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Borna Coric (R) from Croatia holds his trophy as he poses with Czech model Eva Herzigova (L) after defeating Roger Federer from Switzerland in the final match of the ATP Tennis Tournament Gerry Weber Open in Halle (Westphalia), Germany, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Croatia's Borna Coric on Sunday claimed the Halle Open title after he beating defending champion and world No. 1 Roger Federer of Switzerland 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-2 in the final match, effectively handing the top spot in the ATP ranking back to Spain's Rafael Nadal.

It took world No. 34 Coric a little over two hours to claim his first grass court title at the Wimbledon tune-up tournament, as well as his first victory over Federer in their third career match, ending the Swiss player's grass-court winning streak at 20.