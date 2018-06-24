Croatia's Borna Coric on Sunday claimed the Halle Open title after he beating defending champion and world No. 1 Roger Federer of Switzerland 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-2 in the final match, effectively handing the top spot in the ATP ranking back to Spain's Rafael Nadal.
It took world No. 34 Coric a little over two hours to claim his first grass court title at the Wimbledon tune-up tournament, as well as his first victory over Federer in their third career match, ending the Swiss player's grass-court winning streak at 20.