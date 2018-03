Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Borna Coric of Croatia in action against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Croatia's Borna Coric rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory here Thursday afternoon over South African Kevin Anderson in quarter-final action at the BNP Paribas Open.

With the win, the 21-year-old rising star booked a berth in the semi-finals of an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.