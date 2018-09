USA Davis Cup team captain Jim Courrier (3-R) poses with his players (L-R) Frances Tiafoe, Ryan Harrison, Mike Bryan and Steve Johnson after the draw ceremony for the Davis Cup World Group semifinal between Croatia and USA, in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK

Croatia's Borna Coric is set to take on Steve Johnson of the United States at the opening singles in the semifinals of the Davis Cup, after the draw conducted on Thursday.

The Croatia-US tie is scheduled to take place at Sportski Centar's outdoor clay court in the Croatian city of Zadar on Sept. 14-16.