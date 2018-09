Borna Coric (back) of Croatia is congratulated by Frances Tiafoe (front) of the United States after winning their singles match during the Davis Cup semifinal tie between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatian Davis Cup team players celebrate after winning the Davis Cup semi final tie between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Borna Coric (back) of Croatia celebrates after beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the Davis Cup semi final tie between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States during the Davis Cup semifinal tie between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Borna Coric on Sunday earned a dramatic 6-7 (0-7), 6-1, 6-7 (11-13), 6-1, 6-3 win over US player Frances Tiafoe, securing Croatia a place in the Davis Cup final for the third time in its history.

It took Coric a little more than four hours to end the US dream in the semifinal match and set up a final clash against France on Nov. 23-25.