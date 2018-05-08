Spanish player Pablo Carreno in action during his men's singles first round match against Croatia's Borna Coric at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Croatia's Borna Coric in action during his men's singles first round match against Spanish player Pablo Carreno at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric in action against Spanish Pablo Carreno during their game at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric on Tuesday upset Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta 6-4, 6-2, advancing to the second round of the Madrid Open.

World No. 35 Coric needed one hour and 21 minutes to beat Carreño, world No. 11.