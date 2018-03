Corinthians' Emerson Sheik (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Deportivo Lara during a Copa Libertadores match at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 14, 2018. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Corinthians' Emerson Sheik celebrates scoring against Deportivo Lara during a Copa Libertadores match at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 14, 2018. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Corinthians' Emerson Sheik (C) fights for the ball with Deportivo Lara's Pedro Ramirez (L) during a Copa Libertadores match at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 14, 2018. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Corinthians, the reigning Brazilian league champion, defeated Venezuela's Deportivo Lara 2-0, taking the lead in the Copa Libertadores tournament's Group G.

Emerson Sheik and Henri Pernia scored for Corinthians in Wednesday's match, giving the club four points and the group lead.