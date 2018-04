Independiente's Alberto Veron (L) vies for the ball with Corinthians' Angel Romero (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Corinthians of Brazil at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Independiente's Jonathan Menendez (L) vies for the ball with Corinthians' Ralf (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Corinthians of Brazil at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 18, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

Independiente's Emmanuel Gigliotti (L) vies for the ball with Corinthians' Maycon (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Independiente of Argentina and Corinthians of Brazil at Libertadores de America stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 18, 2018. EFE/David Fernandez

The Brazilian soccer club Corinthians on Wednesday defeated the Argentine Independiente 1-0, cementing its lead of Group G in the Copa Libertadores in Buenos Aires.

Corinthians is currently leading Group G's scoreboard with seven points, followed by the Colombian Millonarios in second place with four points, and Independiente and Deportivo Lara with three points each.