Brazil's Corinthians, already through to the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, on Thursday managed to top Group G of the tournament despite a 0-1 loss to Colombia's Millonarios, with the latter failing to move to the next stage and set to play in the Copa Sudamericana.

Corinthians ended the group stage with 10 points, tied with Argentina's Independiente, but grabbed the top spot thanks to a better goal difference.