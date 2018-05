Deportivo Lara fans cheer during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Corinthians of Brazil at Metropolitano de Lara stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Corinthians' Mantuan (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Lara's Jose Reyes (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Corinthians of Brazil at Metropolitano de Lara stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Corinthians' Rodriguinho (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Lara's Giacomo Di Giorgi (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Corinthians of Brazil at Metropolitano de Lara stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Corinthians' Giacomo Di Giorgi (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Lara's Jadson (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Corinthians of Brazil at Metropolitano de Lara stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Corinthians' Junior Dutra (C) celebrates after scoring against Deportivo Lara during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Corinthians of Brazil at Metropolitano de Lara stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Corinthians' players celebrates after scoring against Deportivo Lara during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Corinthians of Brazil at Metropolitano de Lara stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A hat trick by forward Jadson helped Brazilian club Corinthians crush Venezuela's Deportivo Lara 7-2 on Thursday, and advance them to the round-of-16 of the Copa Libertadores in a match marred by ruckus created by local Lara fans.

Jadson struck early in the 10th minute from the left corner on a pass by Pedrinho.