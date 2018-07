Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in action during her quarter-final match against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Samantha Stosur of Australia in action during her quarter-final match against Alize Cornet of France at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Alize Cornet of France celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against Samantha Stosur of Australia at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Top-seeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet defeated Australia's Samantha Stosur 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) Friday to book a place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Open.

Cornet raced out to a 5-1 lead at the Roy Emerson Arena in this mountain resort town, but she then had to fend off a Stosur comeback before clinching the opener.