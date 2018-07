Mandy Minella of Luxembourg, returns a ball to Alize Cornet of France (not pictured), during the final game at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Top-seeded Alize Cornet of France on Sunday defeated Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in the Swiss Open final, earning her sixth career title.

Cornet, world No. 48, needed two hours to prevail over Minella and celebrate her first title since 2016, when she clinched the Hobart International crown.