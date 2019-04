Milan's Franck Kessie (L) and Lazio's Bastos in action during the Italian Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Lazio's Joaquin Correa celebrates scoring during the Italian Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Lazio's players Danilo Cataldi (L), Luis Alberto (C) and Lucas Leiva (R) celebrate after the Italian Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's goalkeeper Jose Manuel 'Pepe' Reina (R) and Lazio's Joaquin Correa in action during the Italian Coppa Italia semifinal second leg soccer match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Joaquin Correa scored the only goal of the game as Lazio beat Milan 1-0 on Wednesday in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Having been held to a goalless draw in the first leg, the Rome-based team took the lead shortly before the hour mark when the Argentine capped off a flowing counter-attack with a tidy finish at the near post.