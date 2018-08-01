Sevilla's Joaquin Correa in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg soccer match between Leicester City and Sevilla FC at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Mar. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TIM KEETON

Argentine winger Joaquin Correa is set to leave Sevilla and make a return to Italy, where he will join Serie A club Lazio, the Spanish club announced Wednesday.

Correa, who was a Sampdoria player in 2015, spent two seasons with the Andalusian team.