Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (L) vies for the ball with Valencia's Gaya (R) during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Madrid on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (L) vies for the ball with Valencia's Zaza (R) during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Madrid on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (R) vies for the ball with Valencia's Dani Parejo (L) during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Madrid on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Argentina's Angel Correa salvaged a scoreless tie to Atletico Madrid's advantage on Sunday, downing the visiting Valencia 1-0.

Atletico, playing rather morbid soccer before almost 50,000 home fans against the non-aggressive, but third-place Valencia, narrowed the gap with Barcelona in Spanish La Liga play to "only" nine points after Barca's Girard Pique fended off the team's first league loss of the season by squeaking through with a 1-1 draw against Espanyol.