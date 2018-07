The peloton rides through a forest during the 15th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181.5 km between Millau and Carcassonne, France, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The breakaway group in action during the 15th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181.5 km between Millau and Carcassonne, France, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Astana Pro Team rider Magnus Cort Nielsen, of Denmark, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 15th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181.5 km between Millau and Carcassonne, France, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark (Astana) won the 15th stage of the Tour de France road cycling race, coming out ahead in a three-rider sprint to the finish line, while Geraint Thomas of Britain (Sky) kept the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Cort Nielsen, 25, claimed his career-first Tour stage win after beating Spain's Jon Izagirre (Bahrain) and the Netherlands' Bauke Mollema (Trek), who were the last survivors of a breakaway group of 29.