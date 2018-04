Javier Cortez celebrates a against America during their second leg match of the Mexican Apertura tournament semifinals match at Olimpico stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX CRUZ

Santos Laguna, who find themselves second of the Liga Clausura 2018 and in the semi-finals of the Copa MX, were hopeful of going all the way in both tournaments, midfielder Javier Cortez said on Monday.

Trailing Toluca by a single point with four games to play, and facing Nexaca in the cup semi-final on Wednesday, Cortez said the team were fully focused on finishing the season on a high before the summer's World Cup in Russia.