Peruvian defender Aldo Corzo called on his countrymen to have "historical memory" and avoid xenophobic acts after Venezuela's Arquimedes Figuera said that he was the target of insults after his expulsion from the match in which Universitario lost 2-1 against Melgar Arequipa on Saturday.

"Let us have historical memory and appreciate that, at some point, a relative, friend or acquaintance may have been lent a hand outside our country to help them get ahead," Corzo said on his Instagram account, adding a photograph of Figuera celebrating a goal and clad in the Universidad colors.