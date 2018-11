Costa del Este's Luis Malagon (left) vies for the ball with San Francisco's Jiovanny Ramos during the first leg of a semi-final playoff clash in the Apertura 2018, the first tournament of the Panamanian soccer league's 2018-2019 season. The match was played on Nov. 18, 2018, at San Francisco's home ground, Muquita Sanchez Stadium, in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa del Este's Ernesto Sinclair (d) attempts a shot against San Francisco goalie Alex Rodriguez during the first leg of a semi-final playoff clash in the Apertura 2018, the first tournament of the Panamanian soccer league's 2018-2019 season. The match was played on Nov. 18, 2018, at San Francisco's home ground, Muquita Sanchez Stadium, in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Costa del Este striker Boris Alfaro (R) in action during the first leg of a semi-final playoff clash against San Francisco in the Apertura 2018, the first tournament of the Panamanian soccer league's 2018-2019 season. The match was played on Nov. 18, 2018, at San Francisco's home ground, Muquita Sanchez Stadium, in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian forward Ernesto Sinclair scored a hat trick to lead visiting Costa del Este to a 3-1 win over San Francisco in the first leg of their semi-final playoff clash in the Apertura 2018, the first tournament of the Panamanian soccer league's 2018-2019 season.

San Francisco found itself behind the eight ball 10 minutes into Sunday's match at Estadio Agustin Sanchez when Colombian defender Humberto Mendoza was sent off for a hand ball in his team's area.