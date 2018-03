Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammate Diego Costa (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid trained on Tuesday ahead of their Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, in which forwards Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann are to lead the attacking formation.

Coach Diego Simeone took the decision to adjust his squad's starting line-up, with Juanfran Torres and Angel Correa to replace Sime Vrsaljko and Gabi Fernandez, respectively.