The Costa Rican national soccer team hold practice on Wednesday, May 30, in San Jose. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas practices with his Costa Rica teammates on Wednesday, May 30, in San Jose. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

The Costa Rican national team preparing for next month's 2018 World Cup in Russia held their first practice at full strength Wednesday with the addition of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Real Madrid keeper arrived in San Jose on Tuesday from the Spanish capital after taking part in celebrations of the Blancos' victory in the Champions League final last weekend.