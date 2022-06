Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez (L) congratulates goalkeeper Keylor Navas after the team defeated New Zealand in the World Cup 2022 playoff in Doha on 14 June 2022. EFE/Alberto Estevez

Referee Mohammed Abdulla (R) tells New Zealand's Chris Wood that he is disallowing the striker's goal against Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Intercontinental playoff in Doha on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Costa Rica's Joel Campbell celebrates after scoring against New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup 2022 intercontinental playoff in Doha on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Costa Rica celebrate their victory over New Zealand in the World Cup qualifying playoff in Doha on 14 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Joel Campbell's goal in the 3rd minute would prove to be enough Tuesday for Costa Rica to prevail over New Zealand in the playoff for the last remaining berth in World Cup 2022.

New Zealand went on to dominate possession, even after being reduced to 10 men, but Ticos keeper Keylor Navas was excellent and Chris Wood's equalizer late in the first half was disallowed after VAR detected a foul in the buildup.