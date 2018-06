Jhonny Acosta (C) and Christian Gamboa (R) of Costa Rica vies for the ball against North Ireland Joshua Magennis (L) during the friendly match between national soccer teams of Costa Rica and North Ireland, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica 's Celso Borges (R) vies for the ball against Northern Ireland's Corry Evans (L) during the friendly match between national soccer teams of Costa Rica and Northern Ireland, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica's Keylor Navas reacts during the friendly match between national soccer teams of Costa Rica and Northern Ireland, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican players celebrate a goal during the friendly match between national soccer teams of Costa Rica and Northern Ireland, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica's Jhonny Acosta (R) vies for the ball with Northern Ireland's Joshua Magennis during the friendly match between national soccer teams of Costa Rica and Northern Ireland, in San Jose, Costa Rica, 03 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica's national team bid farewell to their fans on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland in a friendly match, followed by 35,000 fans in the stands of the National Stadium of San Jose who cheered for their starting goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Navas, currently a goalkeeper for Spanish Club Real Madrid, was replaced in the 34th minute, and received a resounding standing ovation from his fans in the stadium.