Costa Rica's player Bryan Ruiz attends a press conference following a training session in Saint Petersburg held on the eve of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group E soccer match against Brazil, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Herrero

Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz on Tuesday said his team aimed to defeat Brazil in their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash, in which Los Ticos must avoid a loss in order to qualify for the tournament's round of 16.

At a press conference ahead of Friday's match, the 32-year-old midfielder stressed that Costa Rica was fully motivated for their duel against La Canarinha, one of the favorites for the title.