Costa Rica's coach Oscar Ramirez on Saturday said that his squad cannot rest on the laurels of their quarterfinal birth in the 2014 World Cup, but instead now must begin again and focus on their upcoming Serbian opponent ahead of their 2018 World Cup debut in Russia.

Four years ago, the Costa Rican Los Ticos team reached the World Cup quarterfinals, their best-ever run in the tournament, ultimately losing to Netherland in a quarterfinal penalty shootout.