Costa Rica defeated Peru 3-2 in a friendly match on Tuesday, both team's last matches this year.
Jonathan McDonald, Allan Cruz and Joel Campbell led Costa Rica to victory with a goal each in a comeback win.
Peru's Cristian Benavente (L) vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Kendall Waston (R) during the international soccer friendly between the national soccer teams of Peru and Costa Rica at the stadium of Universidad San Agustin (UNSA) in Arequipa, Peru, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell (R) scores a penalty during the international soccer friendly between the national soccer teams of Peru and Costa Rica at the stadium of Universidad San Agustin (UNSA) in Arequipa, Peru, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
Peru's Christian Benavente (R) vies for the ball with Costa Rica's Giancarlo Gonzalez (L) during the international soccer friendly between the national soccer teams of Peru and Costa Rica at the stadium of Universidad San Agustin (UNSA) in Arequipa, Peru, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
