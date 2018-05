Costa Rica national coach Oscar Ramirez presents the list of 23 players he will take to Russia for the 2018 World Cup during a press conference in San Jose on Monday, May 14. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

The squad named Monday to represent Costa Rica in the 2018 World Cup is little changed from the unit that reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

"There are players with characteristics for certain moments. The coming friendly matches will be tough and that will be the way to bring the lads toward the intensity we need," coach Oscar Ramirez told a press conference in San Jose.