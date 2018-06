Costa Rican national soccer team coach Oscar Ramirez holds a press conference in preparation for the friendly match against Northern Ireland in San Jose on June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican national soccer team players participate in a training session to prepare for a friendly match against Northern Ireland in San Jose on June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican national soccer team players participate in a training session to prepare for a friendly match against Northern Ireland in San Jose, on June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica national soccer team coach Oscar Ramirez said he hopes to advance to the second round in the 2018 Russia World Cup and that he dreams of "taking something away" from group phase rival Brazil.

"It's clear that people are setting their sights pretty high, just like us. (Costa Rican fans), like us, are hoping to be able to (get through the group phase)," Ramirez said in a press conference following Saturday's practice session.