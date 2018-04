Former Costa Rican forward Juan Cayasso (C) poses for a picture with fans, in San Jose, Costa Rica, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rica's World Cup history will always be marked by forward Juan Cayasso's goal in Italy 1990, who now dreams of seeing his country's squad accomplish a similar feat in Russia.

All of Costa Rica stood still on June 11, 1990, to watch the national team's World Cup debut match against Scotland at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, where Cayasso scored the winning goal.