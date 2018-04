Former Costa Rican national soccer team player Juan Cayasso on April 19, 2018, presents the Ticos' second jersey for this summer's World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Randall Campos

The Costa Rican national team's alternate World Cup uniform pays tribute to the 1990 squad that not only secured the country's first-ever berth in soccer's showcase event but also made a surprise run to the knockout stage.

The president of the Costa Rican soccer federation, Rodolfo Villalobos, gave that description Thursday in unveiling the white jersey with black sleeves and some gold embossments and details.