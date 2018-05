Costa Rican national team player Joel Campbell (L) and Oscar Duarte train in San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Costa Rican internationals Joel Campbell and Cristian Gamboa said Wednesday they were looking forward to this summer's World Cup in Russia after a 2017-2018 season in which they barely played for their club teams.

Campbell, a forward for La Liga club Real Betis, missed seven months of action due to a knee injury, while Gamboa was a forgotten man last season at Scottish club Celtic.