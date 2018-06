Costa Rican midfielder Bryan Ruiz acts as a goalkeeper during the team's training session in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz on Thursday said his team needed a good result against Brazil in their second 2018 FIFA World Cup clash to stay alive in the tournament.

Costa Rica is in last place in Group E, with no points, after being beaten 1-0 by Serbia in Los Ticos' debut match.