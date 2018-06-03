Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who plays for Real Madrid, will take the field for about half an hour Sunday with the Costa Rican national team in their friendly match against Northern Ireland and will be honored for winning the European Champions League with the Spanish club for the third consecutive time.

Costa Rica national soccer team coach Oscar Ramirez confirmed after Saturday's practice session that Navas will play for about half an hour, will receive a tribute prior to the match and in minute 13 the fans will deliver a minute's worth of applause to honor the 13 European Cups won by Real Madrid.